Logan Stanley Injury: Not expected to play

Stanley (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Game 7 against St. Louis on Sunday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Stanley didn't participate in Sunday's morning skate. He hasn't earned a point in five outings this postseason while contributing one shot on goal, six blocked shots, 10 hits and 42 PIM. Due to Stanley's absence, Haydn Fleury will likely be in the lineup for Sunday's winner-take-all matchup versus the Blues.