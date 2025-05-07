Fantasy Hockey
Logan Stanley Injury: Out for series opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Stanley (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Stars, John Lu of TSN reports.

This will be Stanley's second game in a row out of the lineup. The defenseman had no points and racked up 10 hits, six blocked shots and 42 PIM over five appearances in the first round versus the Blues. Colin Miller and Haydn Fleury are both expected to play Wednesday while Stanley and Josh Morrissey (upper body) sit out.

