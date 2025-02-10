Fantasy Hockey
Loui Eriksson News: Hangs up skates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 10, 2025 at 4:27pm

Eriksson announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday following a 16-year career spanning four teams.

Eriksson most recently played with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League during the 2022-23 season. The 39-year-old compiled 253 goals and 613 points across 1,050 regular-season games with the Stars, Bruins, Canucks and Coyotes. The left-shot winger added six goals and eight helpers across 44 playoff games.

