Loui Eriksson News: Hangs up skates

Eriksson announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday following a 16-year career spanning four teams.

Eriksson most recently played with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League during the 2022-23 season. The 39-year-old compiled 253 goals and 613 points across 1,050 regular-season games with the Stars, Bruins, Canucks and Coyotes. The left-shot winger added six goals and eight helpers across 44 playoff games.