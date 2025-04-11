Fantasy Hockey
Louis Crevier News: Struggling for playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Crevier has played in just eight of 19 games since the start of March after suiting up in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Crevier was not papered down to the AHL at the trade deadline, so he is ineligible for Rockford's playoff roster. The 23-year-old also isn't carving out much ice time in the NHL -- his appearance Thursday ended a run of six games as a healthy scratch, but it only happened because Connor Murphy (illness) and Wyatt Kaiser (illness) were out. Crevier has had some positive moments in 2024-25, but he has just four points, 28 shots on net, 68 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 31 appearances. The Blackhawks have a good crop of young defenseman, and it's unclear where Crevier might fit in for 2025-26.

