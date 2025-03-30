Lucas Mercuri News: Signed after trade

Mercuri signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay on Sunday after being acquired from Carolina for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Mercuri produced 10 goals and 31 points in 40 games with the University of Massachusetts this campaign. The Hurricanes selected the 23-year-old forward with the No. 159 pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Mercuri will report to AHL Syracuse on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the season, and his first professional contract will begin in 2025-26.