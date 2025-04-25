Fantasy Hockey
Luke Hughes Injury: Still sidelined versus Canes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Hughes (upper body) will remain on the shelf for Game 2 against Carolina on Friday.

Hughes' absence, along with that of Brenden Dillon (lower body), will stretch the Devils' defensive corps -- though Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body) looks poised to return Friday. The 21-year-old Hughes is currently mired in a six-game goal drought but has contributed three helpers, including two with the man advantage, over that stretch.

Luke Hughes
New Jersey Devils
