Luke Hughes Injury: Still sidelined versus Canes

Hughes (upper body) will remain on the shelf for Game 2 against Carolina on Friday.

Hughes' absence, along with that of Brenden Dillon (lower body), will stretch the Devils' defensive corps -- though Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body) looks poised to return Friday. The 21-year-old Hughes is currently mired in a six-game goal drought but has contributed three helpers, including two with the man advantage, over that stretch.