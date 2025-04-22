Fantasy Hockey
Luke Hughes Injury: Won't be an option Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2025 at 8:31am

Hughes is contending with an undisclosed injury and will not be available Tuesday against Carolina in Game 2.

Hughes was nicked up in Game 1, though he was able to finish the contest, logging two shots, one block and a minus-1 rating in 22:20 of ice time. The Devils will also be without Brenden Dillon (lower body) on the blue line Tuesday, so Dennis Cholowski and Simon Nemec will suit up and make their postseason debuts. Hughes will look to be ready for Game 3 on Friday in New Jersey.

