Luke Hughes headshot

Luke Hughes Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Hughes (upper body) will not play Sunday in Game 4 against the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

It'll be the third straight game Hughes has missed in the series. With Hughes and Brendon Dillon (lower body) both ruled out and Johnny Kovacevic's (undisclosed) status still unclear, the Devils will be shorthanded on the blueline as they look the even the series in Game 4.

Luke Hughes
New Jersey Devils
