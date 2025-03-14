Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood Injury: Battling illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 11:17am

Blackwood is dealing with an illness Friday, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Scott Wedgewood will start Friday in Calgary because Blackwood isn't 100 percent. What remains to be seen is if Blackwood will still dress as the backup netminder. The Avalanche have only two goaltenders on their roster, so they would have to recall a goaltender or use an emergency netminder if Blackwood is ultimately unavailable. The 28-year-old Blackwood has a 24-16-6 record, 2.50 GAA and .914 save percentage in 47 appearances between San Jose and Colorado this season.

