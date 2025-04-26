Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Earns shutout in Game 4 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Blackwood posted a 23-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 4.

The Avalanche played a superb game, making Blackwood's job fairly easy. It took him just four playoff appearances to earn his first shutout in postseason play. The 28-year-old has given up seven goals on 114 shots over four games in the first round, so he's arguably unlucky to be 2-2 in those contests, though both losses have come past regulation time. Blackwood will undoubtedly get the nod again for a pivotal Game 5 in Dallas on Monday.

