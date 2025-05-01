Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Extends series with win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Blackwood stopped 22 of 26 shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Blackwood gave up all four goals in the second period, but the Avalanche replied with four of their own in the third. This win allowed the series to go the distance, and there's no doubt Blackwood will be in goal for Game 7 on Saturday. He's gone 3-3 with 16 goals allowed over the first six playoff contests.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
