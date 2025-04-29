Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Gets hook in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Blackwood gave up five goals on 18 shots Monday before being replaced by Scott Wedgewood to begin the third period of the Avalanche's 6-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5 of their first-round series.

After shutting out Dallas in Game 4, the 28-year-old netminder crashed back to earth in Game 5, starting with a Wyatt Johnston tally just nine seconds into the game that banked in off Blackwood on a shot from below the red line -- setting a new Stars franchise record for the quickest goal to begin a playoff contest in the process. Despite the stumble, Blackwood sports a 2.38 GAA and .909 save percentage through five outings this postseason, and he'll likely be back between the pipes for Game 6 on Thursday as the Avs look to avoid elimination.

