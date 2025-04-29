Mackenzie Blackwood News: Gets hook in Game 5

Blackwood gave up five goals on 18 shots Monday before being replaced by Scott Wedgewood to begin the third period of the Avalanche's 6-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5 of their first-round series.

After shutting out Dallas in Game 4, the 28-year-old netminder crashed back to earth in Game 5, starting with a Wyatt Johnston tally just nine seconds into the game that banked in off Blackwood on a shot from below the red line -- setting a new Stars franchise record for the quickest goal to begin a playoff contest in the process. Despite the stumble, Blackwood sports a 2.38 GAA and .909 save percentage through five outings this postseason, and he'll likely be back between the pipes for Game 6 on Thursday as the Avs look to avoid elimination.