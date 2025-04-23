Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood

Mackenzie Blackwood News: In goal for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Blackwood will tend the twine at home versus the Stars in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Blackwood stopped 35 of 39 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 2, which allowed the Stars to tie the first-round series at 1-1. The 28-year-old Blackwood has handled a starting role for the Avalanche when healthy, and he'll have a chance to give them the upper hand again with the series shifting to home ice for this contest and Saturday's Game 4.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche

