Mackenzie Blackwood News: In goal for Game 3

Blackwood will tend the twine at home versus the Stars in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Blackwood stopped 35 of 39 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 2, which allowed the Stars to tie the first-round series at 1-1. The 28-year-old Blackwood has handled a starting role for the Avalanche when healthy, and he'll have a chance to give them the upper hand again with the series shifting to home ice for this contest and Saturday's Game 4.