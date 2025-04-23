Mackenzie Blackwood News: Loses in overtime again

Blackwood stopped 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Blackwood put in a good effort, but Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin were able to get the better of him to put the Stars ahead 2-1 in the series. Blackwood has allowed seven goals on 91 shots, so he's played well and just hasn't gotten the results to go his way in the last two contests. The Avalanche trust the 28-year-old to handle a starting role, so expect him back between the pipes for Saturday's Game 4 at home.