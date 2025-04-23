Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Loses in overtime again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Blackwood stopped 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Blackwood put in a good effort, but Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin were able to get the better of him to put the Stars ahead 2-1 in the series. Blackwood has allowed seven goals on 91 shots, so he's played well and just hasn't gotten the results to go his way in the last two contests. The Avalanche trust the 28-year-old to handle a starting role, so expect him back between the pipes for Saturday's Game 4 at home.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now