Mackenzie Blackwood News: Starting in Dallas
Blackwood will guard the road goal against the Stars on Monday in Game 5, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.
Blackwood stopped 23 shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over Dallas to earn his first NHL playoff shutout. He has a 2-2 record with a 1.60 GAA and a league-leading .939 save percentage this postseason. Dallas sits seventh in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 28.5 shots per game.
