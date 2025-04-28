Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Starting in Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Blackwood will guard the road goal against the Stars on Monday in Game 5, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Blackwood stopped 23 shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over Dallas to earn his first NHL playoff shutout. He has a 2-2 record with a 1.60 GAA and a league-leading .939 save percentage this postseason. Dallas sits seventh in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 28.5 shots per game.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche

