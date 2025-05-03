Mackenzie Blackwood News: Tending twine in Dallas

Blackwood will defend the road net against the Stars on Saturday in Game 7, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Blackwood is coming off a 22-save effort in Thursday's 7-4 win over Dallas in Game 6. He has a 2.65 GAA and an .899 save percentage through six appearances this postseason. Dallas is tied for 11th in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 2.83 goals per game.