MacKenzie Weegar Injury: Absent from practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Weegar (lower body) won't participate in Monday's practice.

After Weegar missed Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders, head coach Ryan Huska expected the 31-year-old defender to return against Seattle on Tuesday. That could still be the case, but Weegar is day-to-day for now. He has generated seven goals, 41 points, 153 shots on net, 157 blocked shots and 189 hits across 68 appearances this season. If Weegar can't play against the Kraken, Brayden Pachal will probably remain in the lineup.

