MacKenzie Weegar News: Dishes two assists

Weegar notched a pair of assists, one on the power play and the other shorthanded, and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Weegar had a hand in each of Jonathan Huberdeau's second-period goals. The 31-year-old Weegar is having a strong March, racking up a goal and five helpers through six contests this month. The defenseman crossed the 30-assist mark for the fourth time in five years and has 38 points (18 on the power play, two shorthanded), 144 shots on net, 173 hits, 142 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 64 appearances.