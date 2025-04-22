Mackie Samoskevich News: Generates assist in playoff debut

Samoskevich registered an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Samoskevich stayed on the second line for the playoff opener, which was his postseason debut. That could change if the Panthers opt to move Brad Marchand up to play alongside Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk later in the playoffs. Samoskevich has been good in his first full NHL campaign -- he earned 15 goals, 31 points, 129 shots on net, 134 hits and a minus-4 rating over 72 regular-season outings.