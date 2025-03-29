Marc-Edouard Vlasic Injury: Out of action Saturday

Vlasic (upper body) will sit out Saturday's game against the Rangers but he is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Kings, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Vlasic will miss his fourth straight game Saturday. He has two assists in only 17 appearances this season. Vlasic will likely replace Jimmy Schuldt in the lineup Sunday, as Schuldt was recalled from AHL San Jose on Saturday.