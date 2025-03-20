Fantasy Hockey
Marc-Edouard Vlasic headshot

Marc-Edouard Vlasic Injury: Ruled out for Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Vlasic has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Carolina due to an upper-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Vlasic had suited up for each of the Sharks' last 10 games, and he was held without a point while recording 20 blocked shots, a hit and a minus-6 rating. Jimmy Schuldt will take his place in the lineup Thursday, while Vlasic's next chance to suit up will be Saturday against the Bruins.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic
San Jose Sharks
