Marc-Edouard Vlasic Injury: Ruled out for Thursday's game

Vlasic has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Carolina due to an upper-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Vlasic had suited up for each of the Sharks' last 10 games, and he was held without a point while recording 20 blocked shots, a hit and a minus-6 rating. Jimmy Schuldt will take his place in the lineup Thursday, while Vlasic's next chance to suit up will be Saturday against the Bruins.