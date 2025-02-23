Marc Gatcomb News: Logs helper

Gatcomb notched an assist and six hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

This was Gatcomb's first assist of the season and his fourth point over seven contests. The 25-year-old has settled into a fourth-line role since making his NHL debut Jan. 14 against the Senators. In addition to his four points, he has 13 shots on net, 54 hits, nine PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 13 appearances. That level of production may help in extremely deep fantasy formats, but Gatcomb is far away from having widespread appeal.