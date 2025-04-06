Marc Gatcomb News: Nets pair of goals in win

Gatcomb scored twice on four shots, added six hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Gatcomb has five goals over his last 11 contests. That's a good pace, but it's a little more impressive coming from a fourth-liner who has not exceeded 12 minutes of ice time in any of those games. He's now at eight goals, one assist, 30 shots on net, 122 hits and a plus-1 rating over his first 33 appearances in the NHL.