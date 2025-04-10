Fantasy Hockey
Marcus Hogberg headshot

Marcus Hogberg News: First goalie off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Hogberg was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus the Rangers.

Hogberg has gone six games without registering a win, posting a 0-2-2 record, 3.89 GAA and .864 save percentage in those contests. With Ilya Sorokin (upper body) dealing with an injury, the Isles may have to turn the reins over to Hogberg for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign.

Marcus Hogberg
New York Islanders

