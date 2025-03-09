Marcus Hogberg News: Loses in return from injury

Hogberg stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The empty-netter came in the first half of the third period, as head coach Patrick Roy was aggressive in pulling Hogberg with the Islanders down three goals. This was Hogberg's first action since Jan. 25 versus the Hurricanes, when he sustained an upper-body injury that kept him out for 14 games. The 30-year-old netminder is at 2-3-0 with a 1.70 GAA and a .938 save percentage over eight appearances. Now that he's healthy, he can lighten the load of Ilya Sorokin, but don't expect Hogberg to see much action as long as the Islanders are mathematically still in the playoff race. They are four points adrift of a wild-card spot with five teams to pass to claim it, so the odds are not in their favor. The Islanders' road trip through California ends with Tuesday's game in Los Angeles.