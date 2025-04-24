Marcus Johansson Injury: Doesn't finish game

Johansson (undisclosed) didn't finish Thursday's Game 3 versus the Golden Knights, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Russo notes Johansson took some heavy hits in the contest. The 34-year-old winger can be considered day-to-day heading into Saturday's Game 4, which starts at 4 p.m. Eastern. The Wild have already made their Black Aces call-ups, so they have plenty of options available if Johansson can't suit up.