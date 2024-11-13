Marcus Johansson Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Johansson didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session due to an illness, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Johansson has appeared in each of the Wild's last 11 games, but it's unclear whether his illness will impact his availability for Thursday's home game against the Canadiens. Across 14 appearances this year, Johansson has totaled a goal, three points, 11 hits and six blocked shots while averaging 14:56 of ice time. If he's unavailable Thursday, Michael Milne could draw into the lineup.