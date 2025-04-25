Marcus Johansson Injury: Still being evaluated

Johansson's status is still up in the air for Game 4 on Saturday after he suffered an undisclosed injury Thursday in Game 3, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Johansson has one assist in three playoff games this season, seeing action on the second line alongside Frederick Gaudreau and Mats Zuccarello. Should Johansson sit out Saturday's tilt, look for Vinnie Hinostroza to enter the lineup.