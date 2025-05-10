Mark Jankowski Injury: Doubtful Saturday

Jankowski (undisclosed) is doubtful for Game 3 versus Washington on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jankowski skated at practice Saturday and while he looked to be a possibility to play after practice Friday, coach Rod Brind'Amour all but ruled him out of Game 3. Look for Jack Roslovic to remain in the lineup on the fourth line, in place of Jankowski.