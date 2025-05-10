Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Jankowski headshot

Mark Jankowski Injury: Doubtful Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Jankowski (undisclosed) is doubtful for Game 3 versus Washington on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jankowski skated at practice Saturday and while he looked to be a possibility to play after practice Friday, coach Rod Brind'Amour all but ruled him out of Game 3. Look for Jack Roslovic to remain in the lineup on the fourth line, in place of Jankowski.

Mark Jankowski
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now