Mark Jankowski headshot

Mark Jankowski Injury: Might return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Jankowski is trending in the right direction and could be an option for Game 3 versus Washington on Saturday after head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters, "I know he's close, that's for sure," Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jankowski has appeared in three postseason contests in which he notched one assist, four shots and three blocks while averaging 11:21 of ice time. In his 19 regular-season contests for the Canes, the 30-year-old center registered eight goals on 21 shots, zero assists and 18 PIM. If Jankowski gets back in the lineup, it figures to be in a bottom-six role with Jack Roslovic relegated to the press box.

Mark Jankowski
Carolina Hurricanes
