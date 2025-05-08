Fantasy Hockey
Mark Jankowski headshot

Mark Jankowski Injury: Out vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2025 at 3:38pm

Jankowski (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup versus Washington for Game 2 on Thursday, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Jankowski was a game-time decision after exiting Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over Washington. He has an assist in three playoff outings this year while averaging 11:21 of ice time. Jack Roslovic is expected to draw into the lineup due to Jankowski's absence.

Mark Jankowski
Carolina Hurricanes
