Mark Jankowski headshot

Mark Jankowski Injury: Out vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Jankowski (undisclosed) is unavailable for Game 5 against the Capitals on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

It will be Jankowski's fourth straight game on the shelf. He has an assist, two hits and three blocks across three playoff appearances this year. Jankowski might serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's ready to return, but it's also possible he'll shift to being a healthy scratch.

Mark Jankowski
Carolina Hurricanes
