Mark Kastelic Injury: Out indefinitely

Kastelic (upper body) has no timeline to return to the lineup, Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now reports Tuesday, effectively ruling him out indefinitely.

Kastelic has already missed four games due to his upper-body injury and now could be in danger of missing the rest of the 2024-25 campaign -- though he hasn't been officially ruled out at this time. Considering the forward has just one point in his last 16 contests, few fantasy players will be impacted by his extended absence.