Mark Scheifele Injury: Game-time call for Sunday

Scheifele (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against St. Louis on Sunday in Game 7, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Scheifele sat out Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blues after getting hurt in Wednesday's 5-3 victory in Game 5. However, he feels better after skating on his own Saturday. Scheifele has accounted for two goals and four assists in five appearances this postseason. If he receives clearance to play in Game 7, the 32-year-old forward will return to the top line and see time on the first power-play unit.