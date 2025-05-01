Mark Scheifele Injury: Ruled out for Game 6

Scheifele (undisclosed) won't travel for Game 6 against the Blues on Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Scheifele has registered a point in 14 of his last 18 games, racking up a combined six goals and 12 helpers, including a trio of power-play points. With their No. 1 center on the shelf, the Jets may have to get creative with their line combinations, possibly moving Adam Lowry up to the first line to play with Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi. At this point, even if Winnipeg has a more concrete deadline, the team is unlikely to share it, which means fantasy players will likely have to take a game-by-game approach with Scheifele.