Mark Scheifele News: Availability unclear for Game 6

Scheifele (personal) is questionable for Game 6 against Dallas on Saturday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Scheifele's father, Brad, passed away Friday night, and it is too early to know right now if the 32-year-old forward will be available to play against the Stars. Scheifele could be a game-time decision for the matchup. He has four goals and 10 points through 10 contests this postseason. If Scheifele sits out, David Gustafsson, Dominic Toninato or Rasmus Kupari could face Dallas on Saturday.