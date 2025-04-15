Fantasy Hockey
Mark Stone

Mark Stone News: Given rest day

RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Stone (rest) will not be an option for Tuesday's matchup against the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Stone may be getting a maintenance day at the right time -- he's mired in an eight-game goal drought during which he has just two assists and a minus-1 rating. It is unclear if the right-shot winger will suit up for the second half of Vegas' back-to-back in Wednesday's regular-season finale in Vancouver. Stone has provided 19 goals, 67 points and a plus-22 rating across 66 appearances.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
