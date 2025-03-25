Mark Stone News: Slings two assists

Stone recorded a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Stone has a multi-point effort in two of the last three games, and four such performances in March. The winger helped out on the opening and closing goals of this contest, both scored by Jack Eichel. Stone is up to 18 goals, 45 assists, 120 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 57 appearances. He's 10 points back of matching his career-high 73 from the 2018-19 campaign he split between Ottawa and Vegas.