Martin Necas News: One of each in Game 6 win

Necas scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Necas posted his second multi-point effort in a row after going scoreless in the three games prior to this improved stretch on offense. Overall, the winger has a goal, four assists, 12 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-3 rating over six playoff contests. Necas' slump didn't cost him a top-line role, so expect him to be there again in Game 7 on Saturday.