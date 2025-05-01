Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Martin Necas headshot

Martin Necas News: One of each in Game 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Necas scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Necas posted his second multi-point effort in a row after going scoreless in the three games prior to this improved stretch on offense. Overall, the winger has a goal, four assists, 12 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-3 rating over six playoff contests. Necas' slump didn't cost him a top-line role, so expect him to be there again in Game 7 on Saturday.

Martin Necas
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now