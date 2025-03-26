Mason Appleton News: Nets goal Tuesday

Appleton scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Appleton snapped an eight-game pointless drought with a goal at the 19:48 mark of the second period. This was his ninth goal of the campaign, however, so he doesn't carry a lot of upside in most fantasy formats, particularly when considering that he's recorded a mere three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 contests following the 4 Nations break.