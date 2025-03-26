Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mason Appleton headshot

Mason Appleton News: Nets goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Appleton scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Appleton snapped an eight-game pointless drought with a goal at the 19:48 mark of the second period. This was his ninth goal of the campaign, however, so he doesn't carry a lot of upside in most fantasy formats, particularly when considering that he's recorded a mere three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 contests following the 4 Nations break.

Mason Appleton
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now