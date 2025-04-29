Mason Marchment News: Lights lamp Monday

Marchment scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Marchment got his first goal of the series, stretching the Stars' lead to 5-2 late in the second period. This was also his first game without a trip to the penalty box in this first-round series. He's posted three points, 10 shots on net, 19 hits, five blocked shots and 10 PIM across five playoff outings. Marchment continues to occupy a second-line role.