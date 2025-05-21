Mason Marchment News: Supplies power-play assist

Marchment notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Marchment has a helper in each of the last two games, a sign his offense may be coming around. Both of those assists have come with the man advantage. Marchment is up to five points, 24 shots on net, 51 hits, 10 blocked shots, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 14 appearances. He can do a little more in depth scoring, but he'll also provide some sandpaper while occupying a middle-six role.