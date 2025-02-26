Mathew Barzal Injury: Moves to LTIR
Barzal (kneecap) was transferred to long-term injured reserve Wednesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
This is simply a procedural move for the Islanders, as they needed to free up cap space to activate Noah Dobson (lower body) from long-term injured reserve. It doesn't impact Barzal's timeline -- he's still expected to be out until mid-to-late March after undergoing a minor procedure on his kneecap. He has already missed six games and will be out well past the requisite totals of 10 contests and 24 days required for LTIR.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now