Mathew Barzal headshot

Mathew Barzal Injury: Moves to LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Barzal (kneecap) was transferred to long-term injured reserve Wednesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

This is simply a procedural move for the Islanders, as they needed to free up cap space to activate Noah Dobson (lower body) from long-term injured reserve. It doesn't impact Barzal's timeline -- he's still expected to be out until mid-to-late March after undergoing a minor procedure on his kneecap. He has already missed six games and will be out well past the requisite totals of 10 contests and 24 days required for LTIR.

