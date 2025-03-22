Matt Boldy News: Bags pair of apples in win

Boldy notched two assists, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Boldy logged his second multi-point effort in a row after going 11 games without from Feb. 25 to March 17. The winger has two goals and six assists over his last nine contests. For the season, the talented 23-year-old has reached the 60-point for the third year in a row, earning 23 goals, 37 helpers, 18 power-play points, 237 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 39 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 70 appearances.