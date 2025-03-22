Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Boldy headshot

Matt Boldy News: Bags pair of apples in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Boldy notched two assists, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Boldy logged his second multi-point effort in a row after going 11 games without from Feb. 25 to March 17. The winger has two goals and six assists over his last nine contests. For the season, the talented 23-year-old has reached the 60-point for the third year in a row, earning 23 goals, 37 helpers, 18 power-play points, 237 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 39 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 70 appearances.

Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now