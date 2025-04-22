Fantasy Hockey
Matt Boldy News: Stays hot in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Boldy scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Boldy opened the scoring midway through the first period and then set up a Kirill Kaprizov tally early in the second. With three goals, one assist, four shots on net, seven hits and a plus-4 rating over two playoff contests, Boldy is doing everything expected of him while seeing top-line minutes. He's clicking well with Kaprizov, who has five points in the postseason, and those two are likely to stay together as long as they remain productive.

