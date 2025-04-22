Matt Boldy News: Stays hot in Tuesday's win
Boldy scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.
Boldy opened the scoring midway through the first period and then set up a Kirill Kaprizov tally early in the second. With three goals, one assist, four shots on net, seven hits and a plus-4 rating over two playoff contests, Boldy is doing everything expected of him while seeing top-line minutes. He's clicking well with Kaprizov, who has five points in the postseason, and those two are likely to stay together as long as they remain productive.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now