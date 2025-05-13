Fantasy Hockey
Matt Duchene headshot

Matt Duchene News: Helps out on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Duchene notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Duchene had the secondary helper on Mikael Granlund's hat-trick-clinching tally in the third period. The 34-year-old Duchene has earned two assists over four games in the second round. He's at five helpers this postseason, all of which have come on the power play. The center has added 14 shots on net, nine hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 11 playoff contests.

