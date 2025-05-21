Matt Duchene News: Nets go-ahead goal

Duchene scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

The third-period tally ended a 17-game goal drought for Duchene, dating back to April 10. His goal Wednesday also stood as the game-winner. The center has earned all six of his points this postseason on the power play while adding 18 shots on net, 11 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 14 appearances. Duchene was a point-per-game player in the regular season, so the Stars will want Wednesday's effort to spark his offense in the Western Conference Finals.