Matt Duchene News: Registers power-play helper

Duchene posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets in Game 1.

Duchene still has yet to score this postseason, but all four of his assists in the playoffs have come over the last four games. The 34-year-old looks to be heating up, especially with the man advantage, which is where he's earned all four helpers. Duchene has added 11 shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over eight playoff outings.