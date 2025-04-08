Matt Kessel News: Firmly in reserve role

Kessel has played just twice in 16 games since his March 7 recall from AHL Springfield.

Kessel came up when Colton Parayko (knee) exited the lineup, but it's been Tyler Tucker who's picked up most of the extra playing time. It's unclear if Kessel will stick with the big club or head to the AHL once Parayko is healthy again -- the Blues may want to carry two extra defensemen during the playoffs to have extra coverage.