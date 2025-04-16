Fantasy Hockey
Matt Kiersted News: Returns to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 8:05am

Kiersted was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Kiersted registered an assist, two PIM and a hit in 10:00 of ice time during Florida's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He has a goal, 27 points and 38 PIM in 63 appearances with Charlotte this season. Florida had him in the lineup versus the Lightning because the Panthers were resting players during their regular-season finale, so it makes sense that Kiersted would be returned to the minors after that matchup.

